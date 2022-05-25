Surbhi Chandna slays in red hot dress

- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna is indeed a fashionista who loves experimenting with her looks. Be it a casual outfit or a red carpet outfit, Surbhi can slay any outfit with sheer elegance.

Her outfit choices are highly appreciated. The actress has proved why she is a fashion icon with her impeccable fashion choices.

- Advertisement -

Today she shared a photo on her Instagram story. In this photo Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in a corset-style off-shoulder bright red satin dress was pulling everyone’s attention. She paired the look with silver heels and stud earrings.

See photos here.