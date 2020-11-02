Advtg.
Surbhi Chandna flaunts her red hot saree look from the sets of Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a red hot saree. She is totally killing her bani look from the sets of Naagin 5.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Surbhi Chandna has set the internet on fire by wearing a red sari. Yes, she is known for her fashion style. Yes, she often shares her hot photos on her Instagram and this time she has set herself on fire wearing a red saree.

The actress took a photoshoot from ‘Naagin 5’ sets itself and posted it on her Instagram account.

Surbhi Chandna captioned the pictures, “Ruffle Muffle #banisharma #banistylinggoals #sclookbook #naagin5 #swipeleft Thankyou to the team who gets all these looks together”

In the photos, Surbhi is seen wearing a red hot saree. She is totally killing her bani look from the sets of Naagin 5. Her sunkissed pictures are droolworthy and we are in awe with her hot saree pictures.

The show stars Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. They play the roles of Veer and Jay respectively.

Check out Surbhi Chandna flaunts her red hot saree look from the sets of Naagin 5 below:

