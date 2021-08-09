Surbhi Chandna flaunts her hot pink beach dress

- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna is currently chilling at the Maldives. But then to the diva makes sure that she treats her fans with some stylish glimpse of herself every day.

She shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned, “How much Pink is Too Much Pink to Make the Skies Pink 😍”

In the pictures, she is seen wearing a pink bikini along with a beachy shrug. She is also wearing a shoeflower on her ear which looks so pretty.

These photos of Surbhi are from Maldives vacations, and she has mentioned it in the hashtags used with the caption.

Surbhi’s vacation pictures are getting love from her fans as well as the stars.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna has worked in Ishqbaaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, Sanjivani and Naagin 5. She was last seen in a music video Bepanah Pyaar opposite her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s pink beach dress below: