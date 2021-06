Adv.

Surbhi Chandna sets the gram on fire in a shimmery one-shoulder red dress. The dazzling and immensely attractive Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna has stolen the heart of her fans with her spectacular picture on Instagram.

In the photo, Surbhi Chandna looking gorgeous in a shimmery one-shoulder red dress, that she styled with a sleek ponytail, gorgeous earrings, pink lips and minimal makeup.

Check out the photo below.

