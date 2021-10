- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna shared a photo on her Instagram account. She looks so pretty in this photo.

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a heavily embroidered pink sleeveless floral sheer top teamed up with a stylish lehenga.

She accessorised her look with a pearl neckpiece teamed up with a watch and minimal makeup.

She captioned the photos, “I am A Cool Girl 😹”

Check out the photos below.

