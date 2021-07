Adv.

Surbhi Chandna has shared her hot pictures on Instagram flaunting her dress look. In the photos, she can be seen donning a pink floral outfits with plunging neckline teamed up with perfect makeup.

Her hair was tied up from one side with a few strands left loose in the front. Surbhi Chandna pictures on Instagram leaving us all stunned with her look. Check out the photos below.