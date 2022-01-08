Surbhi Chandna stuns in a grey outfits

- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna stepped into the field of entertainment as Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was also seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khusiyon Ki Chaabi Meri Bhabhi. Surbhi Chandna later played a deaf and mute woman named Haya in Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover’s Qubool Hai.

She then rose to fame as Annika Shivay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. She was later seen in the reboot of Sanjivani as Dr. Ishani Arora. Currently, the actress is playing Bani Sharma in Naagin 5. The TV show boasts decent popularity on social media. The TRPs look good, too.

With the festive season in full flow, here are some looks were worn by Surbhi Chandna a.k.a Bani on Naagin 5 that are literally too gorgeous to miss.

Check out the photos below.