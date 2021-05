Adv.

Surbhi Chandana shared some pictures from a photoshoot.

She looks hot in a beautiful red-white striped nightgown dress. Mini dress has a red-white tie-n-dye print with white tassel embroidery completed her looks.

So, here’s Surbhi Chandna, getting a call from her friends. Surbhi has just woken up, like a princess, and has totally forgotten that she was supposed to meet her gal pals.

Adv.

Check out the photos below.