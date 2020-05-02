Advertisement
Surbhi Chandna looks like a red mirchi in her latest photoshoot

Surbhi is seen wearing a red hot dress, with minimal makeup look. She is just looking perfect in this latest photoshoot.

Surbhi Chandna looks like a red mirchi in her latest photoshoot 1
By G Shweta
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna is ruling the Instagram with her stunning makeover photos. She became an overnight star after playing the character of Annika in popular daily soap ‘Ishqbaaz,’ has been sweeping the internet with her glamorous pictures.

Surbhi’s idea of spending the day during this quarantine was to get all dolled up and take lovely pictures and stay home.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna flaunts her ‘Mahashivratri’ outfit

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of photos and captioned, “When your talented photographer Friend @araalexanderofficial clicks you .. these #facetime pictures done by her .. Fabbb Aruuu.. this was soo much fun 😘#happytobehermuse #swipeleft #stayhome #staysafe”.

Surbhi is seen wearing a red hot dress, with minimal makeup look. She is just looking perfect in this latest photoshoot.

Also Read: COVID-19: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast thanks doctors in a special way

Her co-starsfrom ‘Ishqbaaaz’ Shrenu Parikh commented, “Oooooo chilli 🌶”. Mansi Srivastava commented, “Ufff hottie number 1❤️”

Surbhi Chandna, she was named as the 5th sexiest Asian woman in 2019. Surbhi Chandna is loved for her bubbly on-screen image and has more than million followers on Instagram, with whom she loves interacting on regular basis.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s red mirchi look below:

Previous articleDisha Patani feels grateful to be part of ‘Baaghi’ franchise
Next articleKhalid ‘Eleven’ Song Lyrics ft. Summer Walker

