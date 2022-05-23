Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in one-shoulder beige floral ruffle dress

- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna has become quite popular on social media for her fashion game and her outfit choices.

Her fashion game has surely transformed and just become better and better. The actress has gained a huge fan following and keeps treating her fans with her beautiful pictures.

Surbhi Chandna shared a pictures on her Instagram handle. She has donned a gorgeous one-shoulder beige floral ruffle dress. The actress teamed it with an accentuated green belt, kept her makeup dewy and soft and rounded it off with a sleek hairdo.

Check out the photos below.