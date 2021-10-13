29.4 C
Mumbai
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Surbhi Chandna is too hot to handle in orange kaftan dress

Surbhi Chandna looks breathtaking in this look in a orange kaftan dress.

By Glamsham Editorial
- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna is too hot to handle in a orange kaftan dress. She looks breathtaking in this look.

Along with the pictures, Surbhi wrote” “Okay Click Quick before i Tan and i can barely keep my eyes open Click Quick Yaaaar 🌞 #swipeleft”

Surbhi completed her look with a wavy hairstyle and minimal makeup. Needless to say, she looked hot in the latest set of photos.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Naagin 5, where she played the role of Adi Naagin opposite Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal.

Chek out the photos below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHina Khan glows in green floral print pantsuit
Next articleMarin's attitude inspires me to give my best: National shuttler Akanshi Baliyan
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,864FansLike
44,637FollowersFollow
6,303FollowersFollow
57,580FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv