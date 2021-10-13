Surbhi Chandna is too hot to handle in orange kaftan dress

- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna is too hot to handle in a orange kaftan dress. She looks breathtaking in this look.

Along with the pictures, Surbhi wrote” “Okay Click Quick before i Tan and i can barely keep my eyes open Click Quick Yaaaar 🌞 #swipeleft”

Surbhi completed her look with a wavy hairstyle and minimal makeup. Needless to say, she looked hot in the latest set of photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Naagin 5, where she played the role of Adi Naagin opposite Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal.

Chek out the photos below.