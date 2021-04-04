Surbhi Jyoti isn’t a ‘dull jack’

TVFashion n Lifestyle

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is enjoying her Maldivian vacation

By Glamsham Bureau
Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is enjoying her Maldivian vacation and has said that she is not a dull jack. Surbhi posted a string of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen playing beach volleyball. She looks stunning in a beautiful blue tie-dye bikini.

“All work and no play, Nahhh, I ain’t no dull Jack,” Surbhi wrote as the caption for the pictures.

Surbhi rose to fame with TV her show ‘Qubool Hai’ when it was first telecast in 2012 and ran till 2016.

On the work front, Surbhi’s latest outing was in the digitally released series “Qubool Hai 2.0”, which also stars Karan Singh Grover.

The new season of the show also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Priyal Gor.

