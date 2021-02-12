Surbhi Jyoti makeup game on point

ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti, who rose to stardom with her role as ‘Zoya Farooqui’ in ‘Qubool Hai’, is back with the second season of the super-popular serial, in which she also reunited with actor Karan Singh Grover.
She has earned herself a huge fan base on Instagram through her bold and sexy pictures. Her charm and hotness can literally be felt virtually through her sexy pics.
Today she shared a photo on her Instagram story. In this photo she looks so cute. Check out Surbhi Jyoti’s makeup below.
ADVERTISEMENT