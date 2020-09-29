Advtg.

Surbhi Jyoti or Shraddha Arya both have rocked in social media.

Surbhi Jyoti looks majestic in this chic pastel yellow net saree. With heavy embroidery work on the entire saree and a matching sleeveless blouse, this ethnic look of Surbhi Jyoti is quite endearing.

For makeup, Surbhi opted her statement black smokey eyes and nude lip-tone combination.

The Qubool Hai actor kept her hair sleek and straight which totally complements her attire. For accessories, the Naagin 3 star opted for a pair of chunky traditional earrings and multiple golden bangles in both hands.

On the other hand Shraddha Arya has shared some of her looks in gorgeous sarees and she is totally slaying it. She looks like a royal bride in her sarees.

Shraddha Arya was styled by Neha Adhvik Mahajan. The leading ladies of television’s most-watched shows have made us fall in love with their new looks.

Surbhi Jyoti or Shraddha Arya- Who wore it better? Comment below.