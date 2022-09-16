scorecardresearch
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red bridal look and sings romantic song for Karan Kundrra; TejRan fans are melting

Tejasswi Prakash has already started prepping for her dream wedding with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red bridal look and sings romantic song for Karan Kundrra TejRan fans are melting pic courtesy twitter
Tejasswi Prakash has already started prepping for her dream wedding with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, and she has already found her wedding anthem. Prakash shared a reel and recreated Ananya Birla’s popular song Teri Meri Kahani. 

Tejasswi is seen in the attire of a bride, wearing bangle, heavy earrings, setting mang tika, taking odhni, and appearing as the perfect Dulhan. Tejasswi shared the video and said that she has found her wedding anthem.

She also stated that she imagines Karan during the song. Tejasswi wrote, “Really love this song and your voice @ananyabirla! Found my new wedding anthem (heart emoji). This song makes me think of you @kkundrra #terimerikahani.”

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show’s conclusion, their relationship has frequently made the news.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red bridal look and sings romantic song for Karan Kundrra below:

