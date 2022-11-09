Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s romantic vacation in Goa

Tejasswi Prakash enjoying quality time with Karan Kundrra in Goa. Sharing the video on Instagram, Tejasswi wrote, “Hey y’all (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to her video, one of her fans commented, “Tejaaswi Prakash, we want to see you in Bollywood.” Another fan wrote, “You both are so adorable.” Many fans admired her clip with Karan and dropped heart emojis.

In the video, she shared a glimpse of both of them making ‘hey’ gesture with their hands. She decked up in a multi-colored shirt and Karan wore a pink T-shirt with white prints. She recorded a video of herself saying ‘hey’ using her hand, which featured her boyfriend reading the menu.

Karan also waved just like his girlfriend did. Tejasswi started laughing at the end of the clip. She wore a halter neck top with a bun hairstyle.