Tejasswi Prakash is quite a popular name in the TV space. After winning hearts with her acting skills in many daily soaps, the lady added one more feather to her hat by winning Bigg Boss 15.

Recently Tejasswi Prakash share some photos on her Instagram handle. In this photo, she looks stunning in a navy blue high-slit gown. She rounded her looks with minimal makeup and she tied her hair bun.

Not to miss, her gold jewelry. Stunning is the word! Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s photos below.