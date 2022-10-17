scorecardresearch
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her silver body-hugging glamorous gown

Tejasswi Prakash looks drop-dead gorgeous in a silver gown

By Pooja Tiwari
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her glamorous gown
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her glamorous gown

Beauty Tejasswi Prakash looks drop-dead gorgeous in a silver gown. She walked the red carpet at the Lions Gold Awards.

Tejasswi has shared her extremely stunning and hot pictures on Instagram. She is seen wearing a V-neck embellished silver body-hugging gown.

This outfit of Tejasswi is creating a buzz on the Internet. She completed her looks with silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, pink lip shade, and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Tejasswi is winning the hearts of her fans in a stunning outfit. She is currently in Naagin 6.

Check out the photos below.

