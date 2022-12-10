scorecardresearch
Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in white blazer top and black skirt

Tejasswi Prakash has a huge fan following on social media and she shared some hot pictures recently

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in white blazer top and black skirt pic courtesy instagram
Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in white blazer top and black skirt pic courtesy instagram

Tejasswi Prakash has a huge fan following on social media. The fans of the actress often eagerly wait for her new pictures. 

Recently, the actress has shared some photos of her new look. These pictures are being liked a lot on social media. 

Tejasswi shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Cuter than an acute…”

In the photos, Tejasswi is seen wearing a white colored designer top in which flowers have been embroidered in silver colour. She made a high pony and is also wearing matching earrings. She is also seen wearing a black long skirt with this beautiful shrug. There is also a net in the middle of this skirt, due to which the legs of the actress are also visible.

The actress sometimes shares her bold pictures and sometimes shares her cute moments with Karan Kundrra with the fans.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in white blazer top and black skirt below:

IPL over India's pride? Questions on BCCI's priorities before 2023 ICC World Cup
