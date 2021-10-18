Times Fashion week: Hina Khan and Rashami Desai slaying in stylish lehenga

- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai walks the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021.

She wore a floral embroidered lehenga with a green dupatta. She looks absolutely radiant as she walks the ramp as the showstopper for designer Anu Mehra wearing a green lehenga.

Bigg Boss 13 fame actor spread the magic on the ramp as she stunned like a diva.