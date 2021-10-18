Times Fashion week: Hina Khan and Rashami Desai slaying in stylish lehenga

Rashami Desai walks the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021.
She wore a floral embroidered lehenga with a green dupatta. She looks absolutely radiant as she walks the ramp as the showstopper for designer Anu Mehra wearing a green lehenga.
Bigg Boss 13 fame actor spread the magic on the ramp as she stunned like a diva.
Hina Khan looks stunning as she walk tha ramp. She gives princess vibes in dual toned lehenga with floral hairband.
This lehenga is made of organza tissue with hand embroidery of resham, sequin and a touch of zardosi. The blouse is a dusty peach blouse with fully hand embroidered sleeves and an organza dupatta with intricate zardosi detailing.
Arti Singh looks gorgeous as she walk the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021.
Dia Mirza looked every inch the golden girl with the jhumkas, mang tikka, and an intricate choker.