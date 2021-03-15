Tina Datta poses in black and white swim suit alongside Swimming Pool

ADVERTISEMENT
Tina Datta witnessed a huge roadblock in her career because of her personal life. Her failed relationship in the past made her lose out on a lot in the professional world too. But she’s ensuring that she’s noticed via her quirky video on Instagram.
Tina Datta is getting the temperatures soaring in these hot swim suit pictures. We love that the actress can carry off the most traditional Indian looks along with such bold looks with so much panache!
Check out the photos below.
ADVERTISEMENT