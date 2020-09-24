Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Kangna Sharma looks gorgeous in lime outfit, flaunts baby bump

Actress Kangna Sharma Khemka who is known for her work in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has announced that she is pregnant.

By Pooja Tiwari
Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Kangna Sharma looks gorgeous in lime outfit, flaunts baby bump
Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Kangna Sharma looks gorgeous in lime outfit, flaunts baby bump
Advtg.

Actress Kangna Sharma Khemka who is known for her work in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has announced that she is pregnant.

Kangna Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram account. Kangna looked radiant in a bright lime green outfit and her smile says it all in this Instagram post.

Kangna Sharma looks heavily pregnant in this picture and wrote: “A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten and the future worth living for.”

Surely, the lockdown has given people enough time for family planning. Team Glamsham wishes Kangna Sharma all the best for her pregnancy and baby’s arrival.

Advtg.

Check out Kangna Sharma looks gorgeous in lime outfit and flaunts baby bump in style below:

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleSimone Khambatta deposes before NCB, Rakul yet to respond
Next articlePankaj Tripathi: Glad I got to do some memorable comedies

Related Articles

News

Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh to be seen romancing in a music video?

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
As per rumours and sudden trend of Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh on Twitter. We have left in splits after this. We definitely want this Jodi.
Read more
News

TV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Television actress Disha Parmar has tested Covid positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram. "As they say.. There...
Read more
News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Will Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma reunite in this Aakhri Kasautii?

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
It seems like this time the lead characters of the show, Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu will reunite and the show will end on a happy note. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay new promo hints at unexpected twists and turns.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks