Actress Kangna Sharma Khemka who is known for her work in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has announced that she is pregnant.

Kangna Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram account. Kangna looked radiant in a bright lime green outfit and her smile says it all in this Instagram post.

Kangna Sharma looks heavily pregnant in this picture and wrote: “A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten and the future worth living for.”

Surely, the lockdown has given people enough time for family planning. Team Glamsham wishes Kangna Sharma all the best for her pregnancy and baby’s arrival.

Check out Kangna Sharma looks gorgeous in lime outfit and flaunts baby bump in style below: