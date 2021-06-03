Pooja Banerjee resumes yoga after accident, watch video

Adv.

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite with its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, all the actors have been trying to remain fit and spread positive messages through their social media accounts. In fact, Pooja Banerjee who has been regularly motivating her fans and amplifying messages of people in need, recently shared a rather inspirational story of her resuming Yoga after recovering from a major traumatic incident of her life.

While not many might be aware, a few years ago, Pooja Banerjee met with a severe accident that required her to undergo a surgery for facing multiple fractures in her arm. While she had nearly lost hope of getting back to normal, it was her constant effort and determination that allowed her to regain movement in hands.

Recalling the experience and the moment Pooja said, “I had met with an accident on the sets of a reality show and suffered multiple fractures in my arms due to the incident. In fact, I had to undergo a surgery for the same and they put two rods and 8 screws into my hand. I was in so much pain that I thought I’ll never be able to get back to normalcy and use my hands properly. Even when I began shooting for Kumkum Bhagya last year, I had restricted movement in my hands.”

Pooja further says, “While I was on the path of recovery and had developed strength by then, it was still extremely difficult for me to pick up and hold things during the shoot for a longer duration. But through constant hard work, determination, and recuperation, I have regained almost 85% of movement in my right hand and 100% movement in my left hand. I have to thank my family members, friends, and my doctors, who helped me through this journey and made me recover from such a major incident. I can say that I have nearly recovered now, but there’s still a few more steps to take.”

While Pooja is definitely on the path of recovery, she is more than overjoyed to be able to keep a check on her fitness, especially by practicing Yoga. Sharing her joy Pooja revealed, “After nearly one and a half years, I have started working out and it feels so good to be able to do yoga once again; it gives me so much peace and energy. Initially I was just focussing on basic physiotherapy hand exercises through weights and Thera bands that I would carry with me on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya.”

“Now I am able to do dolphin planks, little weight training, yoga asanas, Surya Namaskars and a little bit of push ups as well. Most importantly I have developed confidence in my own body which I had lost a little after the accident. It’s surely been an overwhelming journey but having said that, I am grateful and I just want to be the best version of myself. I will surely push myself as much as I can,” concludes Pooja.

On the work front, Pooja plays the character of Rhea in Zee TV’s popular daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya”.