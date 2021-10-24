- Advertisement -

Sunday is Karwa Chauth, a very auspicious day for all married women who keep ‘Nirjala’ fast and worship the almighty for the long lives of their husband and a happy married life.

Women dress up in the evening like newlywed brides, apply ‘mehendi’, wear new traditional attire, jewellery and do all the ‘solah shringaar’ (16 symbolics adorned by married women) to look beautiful.

- Advertisement -

It starts with an early morning bath before sunrise and sargi which is consumed in the morning itself. It includes bangles, sweets, new attire, sweet vermicelli and meethi mathri also.

On this special day we spoke to actress Ridhiema Tiwari who shared with us about her Karwa Chauth plan with her husband Jaskaran.

- Advertisement -

She says: “I have put on shagun ki mehndi. Jaskaran called for my favourite things to eat for Sargi secretly and woke up before me to decorate the Sargi plate. We did the Sargi ritual.”

Ridhiema Tiwari who will be soon seen in the second season of ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ adds: “I will be on a Nirjala vrat the entire day and will patiently wait for the moon. I will be getting ready in the evening for pooja in my bridal attire. Jas usually marches up and down the terrace to check on the moon. After the pooja and moon ritual, we will go out for dinner. This is Jaskaran’s favourite festival and he is quite emotional about this. He actually waits an entire year to fast for me, wakes me up for Sargi and loves to put sindoor.”

- Advertisement -

She adds: “He also loves breaking the fast ritual with water and the fact that I specially dress up for him in the ‘solah shringaar’ style. Last year he gifted me a phone and I love surprises. So I will be waiting to unbox my gift, I had dropped a hint for a diamond ring.”

This fast is not only important for women but also for men. And this is what was reflected when actor Adhvik Mahajan spoke about Karwa Chauth celebration with his wife Neha. He plays the role of ‘Jogi’ in ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.

He said: “Ever since Neha and I got married, we have been celebrating Karwa Chauth every year and we make it a point to fast together. In contrast to the traditional beliefs, I have always felt that the festival is celebrated between two married people and not just by one person in the family. As a kid I always saw my father fasting with my mom on Karwa Chauth and after my marriage I didn’t hesitate once to follow the same tradition.”