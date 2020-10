Advtg.

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria has always been fond of bikes. But what caught out attention in the Udaan actor’s recent picture on a bike, was his ensemble.

Dressed in a black jacket, blue jeans and tan shoes, the actor looked stunning. He teamed this up with reflectors and all we can say is that we are quite impressed! This bad boy look is surely working for him, don’t you agree?

Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in Naagin 4, is spending time with his family and friends.

Check out Vijayendra Kumeria’s bad boy look!