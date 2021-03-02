ADVERTISEMENT
We are crushing over sunkissed carfie of Rashmi Desai

Rashmi Desai's selfie game is on point, looks radiant in this sunkissed picture

By Glamsham Editorial
We are crushing over sunkissed carfie of Rashmi Desai
We are crushing over sunkissed carfie of Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai is known for her beautiful style. She has won the hearts of everyone with her pictures, acting and dance. They are well-known for their fashion updos. Every time the two share a picture on their social media, fans go gaga. 

Rashmi Desai posted a beautiful selfie of herself. In these pictures, the star can be seen posing for perfect selfies in her car. The picture shows her turning up the heat in a strappy white top while enjoying the bright blue skies and a day in the sun.

Rashmi Desai’s selfie game is on point, looks radiant in this sunkissed picture.

Check out the photo below.

