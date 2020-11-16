Here’s how Sharad Malhotra other celebs planned on celebrating Bhai Dooj!

Advtg.

Soon after Diwali, sisters wait for Bhai Dooj, the festival which celebrates the bond and love between brothers and sisters. Sisters put a red tikka on their brother’s forehead and celebrate the festival. And this year Bhai Dooj is observed on Monday (November 16), so we spoke to a few celebs about their plans for the festival, and here’s what they had to say:

Sharad Malhotra: This Bhai Dooj I will be in Kolkata with my family and cousins. I’m really looking forward to seeing them after 10 long months, especially in the midst of this pandemic staying away from the family was quite difficult and I just can’t wait for this family reunion. However, this year due to the pandemic it will just be my immediate family and not my bunch of cousins, it will be a quiet affair and nothing too elaborate. Just the thought of getting to see my parents and hug them will be such a relief and a heart-warming feeling I can’t wait to experience.

Sharad Malhotra

Pranitaa Pandit: My brother is eleven years elder to me and my sister is nine years elder to me. I have an amazing relationship with them and I really look up to them. They pamper me a lot. My brother has always motivated me and guided me and has been there for me. I remember one incident when I was telling him that you don’t give me anything on Diwali or Bhai Dooj and I was very young at that time, but he really made it special by giving me a lot of stationeries, very expensive things. It really made me feel special.

Pranitaa Pandit with brother

Advtg.

Akshit Sukhija: I have an elder sister who is married. She got married around five years back, and she is seven years elder to me. We had a very fun relationship, as a kid we used to fight a lot, but at the same time had unconditional love for each other. She lives in Delhi, and has a baby too, so she can’t come to Mumbai because of the pandemic. I am going to meet them soon, but I don’t have any plans for Bhai Dooj as such. I guess three years back, on the day of Bhai Dooj I had a shoot in Delhi and I had to reach there by 6 a.m. So I went to my sister’s place at 5 a.m. and we did the rituals. This show how special these festivals are and how it teaches us the importance of every relationship.

Akshit Sukhija with sister

Rajshri Rani: I have three elder brothers who are quite elder to me. They have always pampered me. My relationship with them is more of love and care, but I have a cousin who is my age and I have that nok-jhok kind of bond with him. As a kid, I used to be very excited for Bhai Dooj because I used to get money, but now I just look forward to this day only so that I can spend some time with my brothers at home.

Rajshri Rani with brother