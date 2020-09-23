Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, Here are the last seasons winnner list

Advtg.

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game show produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18 and Star India.

Subsequently, it was syndicated internationally and available through Voot and Disney+ Hotstar Ott platforms. It has been extended into seven languages spoken in the Indian sub-continent. It is the Indian version of the Dutch-British show Big Brother.

Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the most favorite reality show in India. Season 14 will begin on October 3. Ahead of Bigg Boss 14,here are the list of winners from the last seasons.

Check out the winners list of Bigg Boss of all seasons below:

Bigg Boss Winner 13 Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 was the biggest hit so far, and Sidharth Shukla won it. He was also called as the TRP king. Sidharth Shukla actor had a massive fan-following, and each day, we saw #SidharthShukla trending on Twitter.

Bigg Boss winner 12 Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Talking about Bigg Boss season 12, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim won the season. She is known for her calm attitude and confidence she brought to the table, which made her the victor.

Bigg Boss Winner 11 Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss season 11. It was a tough fight between the Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. And, finally, Salman Khan announced the winner – Shilpa Shinde!

Bigg Boss Winner 10 Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar has created history by becoming the first aam aadmi contestant to win Bigg Boss 10.

Bigg Boss Season 9 Winner – Prince Narula

Prince Narula won Bigg Boss 9 title and showed his grit as a team player, and proved that he could break all barriers, and overcome all hurdles to rule the hearts of the audience.

Bigg Boss Season 8 Winner – Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati halted the winning run of female contestants after he sidelined Karishma Tanna to win the Bigg Boss 8.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan

Gauhar Khan after facing tough competition from Tanisha Mukherjee had emerged the winner of the Bigg Boss 7.

Bigg Boss Season 6 Winner – Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, sailed through fights with a brave face and won the Bigg Boss Season 6.

Juhi Parmar wins Bigg Boss season 5

Bigg Boss season 5 was won by soap actress and television presenter Juhi Parmar.

Bigg Boss 4 Winner-Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was the first female contestant to win Bigg Boss 4.

Bigg Boss Season 3 Winner – Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh who won the Bigg Boss Season 3, gave a tough fight to Pravesh Rana.

Bigg Boss Season 2 Winner – Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2.

Bigg Boss Season 1 Winner – Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy was the winner of the show hosted by actor Arshad Warsi, while Carol Gracias was the first runner-up and Ravi Kishan was the second runner-up of the show.