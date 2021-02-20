Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaiyda, Rubina Dilaik or Aly Goni who deserve to win BB14 trophy?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 14 is heading for the finale when Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will fight it out for the trophy. These two look all set to be in the top two positions as of now. Aly Goni could have been a strong contender, but sadly he joined the show a bit late.

Check out the reasons of the top favourite contestants of Bigg Boss 14 to win the BB14 trophy:

Reasons for Rahul Vaidya to win Bigg Boss 14

The fans of the show have praised Rahul Vaidya for his game in the controversial reality show. Netizens called him entertainer and declared that he is most genuine person in the show, who deserves to win the trophy.

Apart from Aly Goni, the singer couldn’t connect with anyone on an emotional level, and it was only for this reason that he even decided to take a voluntary exit from the show.

He even created headlines by bringing nepotism topic, proposed to girlfriend on national television

Reasons for Rubina Dilaik to win Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik, despite being ‘rejected’ by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan during the premiere episode. She is the only contestant in the top five who has been in the Bigg Boss house since the beginning, with no access to the outside world.

She even made headlines by disclosing her problems with her husband Abhinav Shukla and even stood up to Salman Khan for his baggage comment on Abhinav Shukla.

Reasons for Aly Goni to win Bigg Boss 14

Coming to Bigg Boss 14 was never on actor Aly Goni’s to-do list. But after watching close friend Jasmin Bhasin cry inconsolably, the actor could not stop himself from entering the house. He asked his manager to tell the makers that he is going inside the house. This is how Aly’s journey began in television’s most controversial reality show.

He entertained the viewers with his happy-go-lucky personality and his dedication to various tasks.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s love story was a treat to watch.

Aly made a strong connection inside the house with singer Rahul Vaidya. He was ready to pick a fight with anyone who targeted Rahul. Aly and Rahul are the Jai Veeru of Bigg Boss 14

