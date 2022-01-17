Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s dance moves is making us go crazy

- Advertisement -

Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian actress who appears on Hindi television. She is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

In 2020, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In 2021 she appears in the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss 15.

On the Bigg Boss Live Feed and when morning song was played Tejasswi is always seen dancing. Housemates set the mood and dance their hearts out.

Bigg Boss is known for two things the morning song and entertainment. Ex-contestants are often seen saying that once they are out of the house two things they miss are the morning song and Bigg Boss’s voice.

Tejasswi Prakash set the atmosphere of the house chilled and groovy. Tejasswi Prakash’s sizzling morning dance grooves will leave you stunned.