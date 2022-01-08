Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra puts a star on Tejasswi Prakash; TejRan fans are melting

- Advertisement -

As the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task continues in Bigg Boss 15. The show is getting more interesting day by day.

While Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash were seen on the radar of the contestants. Shamita took it smartly but Tejasswi was seen having an emotional breakdown once again.

Tejasswi Prakash is later seen accusing Shamita of being lazy as she said, “Shamita has got the easiest duty of washing the dishes. But still, she complains of pain in her hands though that doesn’t seem to have any effect on her while curling her hair.” To which, Shamita responded, “Washing dishes is not at all an easy job. Tejasswi is just bringing out her feeling of insecurity. It is loud and clear.”

While the argument is won by Shamita Shetty, Bigg Boss later declares the Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, and Abhijit as the winners of the task and give them the ticket to the finale.

Later Karan comes in and puts the star on Tejasswi. Aww we are truly love the moment as if we can freeze it. TejRan are super happy with this gesture.

The trio becomes the VIP contestants while Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Pratik Sehajpal fail to win the task and BB says that their fate will now be decided by the audience.

