Dipika Kakar’s loved up pictures with husband Shoaib Ibrahim is all romantic

Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram and shared the latest loved up picture with husband Shoaib Ibrahim with a romantic caption

By Shweta Ghadashi
Dipika Kakar's loved up pictures with husband Shoaib Ibrahim is all romantic
Dipika Kakar's loved up pictures with husband Shoaib Ibrahim is all romantic
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. It won’t be wrong to call the couple a perfect epitome for love and the reasons behind this are quite obvious. 

Dipika Kakar was last seen in ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ is making a point to take to enjoy in this lockdown with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram and shared the latest loved up picture with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and captioned, “You are the strongest when ur husband’s priority is your happiness…❤️❤️❤️” In this loved up picture, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are seen as a perfect couple.

They truly give us major relationship goals. Dipika is seen wearing a pink salwar kameez and Shoaib is looking handsome in white kurta This adorable picture of the couple screams love and nothing else!

On the work front, the former Dipika was last seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she was roped in opposite Karan V Grover. The audience simply loved their on-screen chemistry and this was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity.

Check out Dipika Kakar’s loved up picture with Shoaib Ibrahim below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_xcqrWlkDB/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_iQkfalalV/
