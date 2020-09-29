Home TV Feature

Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha’s Baby Boy pictures are too to cute to handle

gaurav chopra shared the photos of his little bundle of joy and the pictures have been trending on social media since then

By Glamsham Editorial
Check out best Pics Of Actor Gaurav Chopra And Hitisha's Baby Boy
Check out best Pics Of Actor Gaurav Chopra And Hitisha's Baby Boy
Advtg.

Gaurav Chopra has appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss season 10. He has also acted in the Oscar nominated Hollywood movie Blood Diamond, and appeared on the Georgian edition of international dance reality show Dancing with the Stars.

He was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web series titled Fourplay & Viu’s Love Lust & Confusion and Sanjivani 2 opposite Surbhi Chandna.

Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed a baby boy on September 12 in Bengaluru. He has been sharing a lot of pictures with his baby boy and it’s super cute.

Advtg.

The actor shared the photos of his little bundle of joy and the pictures have been trending on social media since then.

Check out Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha’s Baby Boy pictures which are too to cute to handle below:

View this post on Instagram

Both of us are two weeks old today … Our #princeChopra and me , the infant #daddy ..both learning .. this is the #lori I sing to him ..he’s kind enough to ignore the lack of rhythm and tune .. and falls asleep each time … sometimes both the infants : him and me fall asleep ..he loves to wriggle and snuggle into my neck .. Had mentioned this song in a previous post .. had improvised this for a scene in #uttaran , its originally from #kabhikabhie .. Hope you’re kind enough to ignore the besuri singing as well..🙏🏼🙂 Tomorrow it shall be a month to my father passing away …While I take baby steps to become a daddy ,he guides and mentors me from within .. If only … Sending out love and wishes and asking for blessings ,like always ..🙏🏼🧿 #baby #boy #babydaddy #journey

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on

View this post on Instagram

“Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar…chandni ke haseen rath par savaar …” : I remember improvising and singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing,bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month…it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile .. Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..🙏 #baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on

Advtg.
Previous articleGal Gadot pays adorable tribute to hubby Yaron Varsano on 12th wedding anniversary
Next articleSurbhi Jyoti or Shraddha Arya: Who wore it better?

Related Articles

News

Gaurav Chopraa shares first glimpse of newborn

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Gaurav Chopraa lost both his parents last month within a gap of 10 days. The birth of his son within a month...
Read more
Feature

‘Left Right Left’ songs will make you nostalgic

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Left Right Left’ which will make you nostalgic. Check out the songs below:
Read more
News

Gaurav Chopra: Digital entertainment space is blossoming

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Gaurav Chopra, who plays a pivotal role in the new web-series "Hello Mini", says that although cinema is changing, the digital space is where more experimental work is being done, and this is the reason many actors consider the medium to be the next big thing.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks