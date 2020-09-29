Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha’s Baby Boy pictures are too to cute to handle

Advtg.

Gaurav Chopra has appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss season 10. He has also acted in the Oscar nominated Hollywood movie Blood Diamond, and appeared on the Georgian edition of international dance reality show Dancing with the Stars.

He was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web series titled Fourplay & Viu’s Love Lust & Confusion and Sanjivani 2 opposite Surbhi Chandna.

Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed a baby boy on September 12 in Bengaluru. He has been sharing a lot of pictures with his baby boy and it’s super cute.

The actor shared the photos of his little bundle of joy and the pictures have been trending on social media since then.

Check out Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha’s Baby Boy pictures which are too to cute to handle below: