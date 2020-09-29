Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha’s Baby Boy pictures are too to cute to handle

Gaurav Chopra has appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss season 10. He has also acted in the Oscar nominated Hollywood movie Blood Diamond, and appeared on the Georgian edition of international dance reality show Dancing with the Stars.
He was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web series titled Fourplay & Viu’s Love Lust & Confusion and Sanjivani 2 opposite Surbhi Chandna.
Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed a baby boy on September 12 in Bengaluru. He has been sharing a lot of pictures with his baby boy and it’s super cute.
The actor shared the photos of his little bundle of joy and the pictures have been trending on social media since then.
Both of us are two weeks old today … Our #princeChopra and me , the infant #daddy ..both learning .. this is the #lori I sing to him ..he’s kind enough to ignore the lack of rhythm and tune .. and falls asleep each time … sometimes both the infants : him and me fall asleep ..he loves to wriggle and snuggle into my neck .. Had mentioned this song in a previous post .. had improvised this for a scene in #uttaran , its originally from #kabhikabhie .. Hope you’re kind enough to ignore the besuri singing as well..🙏🏼🙂 Tomorrow it shall be a month to my father passing away …While I take baby steps to become a daddy ,he guides and mentors me from within .. If only … Sending out love and wishes and asking for blessings ,like always ..🙏🏼🧿 #baby #boy #babydaddy #journey
When just a #hichki can bring about a million emotions in you … Sharing this to bring a smile on your face ..As it did to me ! Our #princeChopra (that’s not his name , but that’s who he is ..!) #baby #boy #hiccup #cuteness packaged in some seconds. Sending out love and asking for #blessings .. 🧿🙂👶
“Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar…chandni ke haseen rath par savaar …” : I remember improvising and singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing,bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month…it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile .. Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..🙏 #baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily
19-08-2020 29-08-2020 14-09-2020 Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle … never ending…an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today … Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! 🙏🏼 thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength… #baby #boy #junior #lifeanddeath #parents #children #family #lifelessons #drama #neverending #tests #divine #intervention