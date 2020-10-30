Here's who the celebs would like to dress up as for Halloween!

Advtg.

Though it’s not an Indian festival, Halloween has become popular in India of late, especially with celebrities hosting parties on this day. It is celebrated every year on October 31, and people wear spooky costumes to ward off ghosts. So we spoke to a few celebs and asked them if they were invited to a Halloween party this year whom they would have dressed up as, and here’s what they had to say:

Akshit Sukhija: If I was invited to a Halloween party this year, I would have dressed up as Superman. I think he is strong and is the ultimate superhero, so, why not get that feeling even if it’s for a party.

Suraj Kakkar: I want to dress up as Heath Ledger’s character Joker. I don’t want it to be funny, but really very scary. Halloween is still very new to us, but I think it’s a great festival for the kids.

Advtg.

Rishina Kandhari: The concept of Halloween in India is only about dressing up and partying more for the kids as they enjoy trick or treat. But I like carving pumpkins and putting up lights. It’s the beginning of the festivities. If I had an option I would dress up as a Mermaid. I think they are magical and have an oomph factor to them.

Sharad Malhotra: I would like to dress up as Batman because I like the darkness. The concept of Halloween is fun, and the party gets a different flavour. People are dressed up in different get-ups and make the evening visually appealing.

Subuhii Joshii: I love to dress up for Halloween, because for our Indian festivals we only wear ethnic clothes, but Halloween gives you an opportunity to be different. This year if there was a party, I would have dressed up as a Plant Lady. I would have put those creepers around me. It’s always fun to dress up as something new on Halloween.

Advtg.

Rohit Choudhary: I would like to dress up as Joker for this Halloween. I think jokers are kids’ favourite, they only make people laugh and they spread happiness, so I want to dress up as a Joker. I know that it’s not an Indian festival, but I love it because it allows you to dress up the way you want to.