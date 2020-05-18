Happy Birthday: Shivangi Joshi’s killer dance moves will make your day

Advertisement

Shivangi Joshi, the sizzling beauty of Indian television never fails to amaze her fans with her fashion pictures, whether it is off-screen or on-screen, she is counted among some of the best-dressed divas on the small screen.

She is also seen flaunting her dance moves by sharing some videos on social media.

Shivangi Joshi celebrates her birthday today. She turned 25 years old. Shivangi’s dance is full of grace and we totally love her dance moves.

Shivangi gained immense popularity with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for which she garnered praise from both fans and people from the fraternity. She is seen along with Mohsin Khan and their chemistry took the show far beyond the super-duper hit. We love to see them together on-screen.

On the occasion of Shivangi’s birthday, we have a list of dance videos which will make your day. Check out the videos below: