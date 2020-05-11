Advertisement
Home TV Feature

Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and other actors share their adorable pictures with Mom

Surbhi Chandna, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and other actors shared some pictures of their mom with memorable moments.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Mother is the first friend, teacher and the guide of a child and therefore it is important to celebrate Mother’s Day to acknowledge everything she does 

A mother’s love is the purest form of love on earth. She is the child’s first teacher, biggest supporter and the biggest cheerleader. When the world is against you, it’s only the mother who stands beside you, holds you and assures you everything will be fine.

Surbhi Chandna, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and other actors shared some pictures of their mom with memorable moments. From sharing their feelings for their mothers to talking about the bond they share, the Telly town has left no stone unturned to make Mother’s Day special. 

Take a look at TV actors’ wishes for their mums below:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day mom! #ILoveYouMummy

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

