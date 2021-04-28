Hina Khan, Sunny Leone, Samantha Akkineni and other celebs flaunt their stylish Dutch braids

Adv.

The styling of Dutch braid is very similar to that of a French braid. The only difference is that the hair strands are passed underneath each other which allows the braid to sit on top of the head.

Unlike the 80s’ the pretty braids have not been about romance, this season they mean business. From single tough, sleek plaits to two fun back-to-school braids inspired from this beauty, these are super fun and perfect for the summer’s heat.

From Hina Khan to Samantha Akkineni celebs flaunt their stylish Dutch Braids.

Check out the photos below.

Hina shared this picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen donning this cute hairstyle. Her hair were parted in the middle and done in two French braids. Braids are not only for those with long hair. If you have shoulder-length hair, you can try this hairstyle too.

Shraddha Kapoor’s double Dutch braids and make heads turn around.

This bread look of Kriti is very simple, but you can still choose this hairstyle at a party.

Ankita Lokhande completed her look with two plaids braided hairstyle to make her look more elegant.

Alia Bhatt might just be able to help you. Her braid style equation is not too much nor too less. Which makes it perfect and simple enough for you to replicate.

Sara Ali Khan in boxer braids

Janhvi Kapoor’ double dutch braids added an interesting twist to her Indian outfit.

Sunny Leone tied her hair in two fishtail side braids.

Samantha Akkineni looks effortlessly chic in head to toe blue accessorised with a powerful Gucci belt and stylish braids for perfect hair look.

It is the best hairstyle to protect your hair. Divide the hair into two equal parts. Cross the right part over the middle part and then left part over it. Do this process until the braid is done.



Kajal Aggarwal can be seen donning this cute hairstyle

Sonakshi Sinha styled her ribbon sleeved dress with two braids and a pale pink lip.

Karishma Tanna braided hair made us all want to copy her style, put on some baggy clothes and show off our best hip hop moves

Dutch braids hairstyles are so flexible that you can put on them every day or for a night out like Sonam Bajwa

Deepika Padukone with two braids

Preity Zinta and Sonam Kapoor killed it with their sectioned braided hair game

Hema Malini with two braids

Kajol with two braids

Prachi Desai walks the ramp in glasses for designer Shruti Sancheti at Lakme Fashion Week.

Kangana Ranaut with two braids