Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Sharad Malhotra talk about the female actor who inspire them

International Women’s Day on March 8 creates awareness around women rights and commemorates the achievements of women across the world.

There are many celebrated female personalities whose contribution in different walks of lives has only helped us progress and has been an inspiration to many.

Four among the top actors in the industry talk about that one female actor, living or dead, whom they look up to and why?

Vivian Dsena

I really admire Rekha. She is a woman of substance, who has always led a graceful life and the way she conducts herself is exemplary. Even as an actor, her performances spelled magic on screen. Her range as an artiste is amazing; she breathes life into the characters she portrays. From Khoobsurat to Silsila, she has never failed to surprise and entertain her audience



Aly Goni

I look up to Madhubala. She was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen onscreen. She defined elegance, grace and beauty. Her expressions and performance touched a chord with the audience. Yes, her eyes said much more than words could. She was a strong woman who lived life on her own terms. I remember being mesmerised by her portrayal of Anarkali in Mughal-E-Azam. She was indeed a queen both on and off screen.



Jasmin Bhasin

The one actor I have always admired is Sridevi. She had such a powerful screen presence. Pick any frame from any of her films and you are sure to get wowed by her grace and acting prowess. Just imagine, she started working as a child artist, has done many good films in South. Even all her Bollywood films were powerful and impactful. Apart from doing wonders in cinema, Sridevi was a loving family person. She was caring and understanding to her co-stars. I have always looked up to her and have learned so many things from just looking at her on-screen.



Sharad Malhotra

Sridevi was a fantastic actor and lived her life on her own terms. I feel no actor can replace her in the Indian entertainment industry. She was a complete package of looks, acting and emotions. Her grace, poise and elegance off screen are an inspiration to many. She was an actor per excellence, but above all she was a nice human being who was kind to people around her, be it at home or at work. I am a huge fan.