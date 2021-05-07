Adv.
TVFeature

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: From Rahul Vaidya to Nikki Tamboli check out the list of contestants

From Rahul Vaidya to Nikki Tamboli here are the confirmed list of contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 From Rahul Vaidya to Nikki Tamboli check out the list of contestants
Stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11 is all set to go on the floors soon, and the makers have already finalised the contestants.

With the confirmed list out, it seems like a ‘Bigg Boss 14’ reunion of sorts is inevitable with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla all geared up for the show.

Rohit Shetty is back as the show’s host yet another time and an array of popular faces from the world of television and cinema will make their presence felt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Before the show goes on the floors in South Africa’s Cape Town, we bring to you, a list of confirmed participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi

Arjun Bijlani

Rahul Vaidya

Vishal Aditya Singh

Anushka Sen

Nikki Tamboli

Abhinav Shukla

Shweta Tiwari

Sana Makbul

Varun Sood

Mahekk Chahal

