From Arjun Bijlani to Sidharth Shukla check out Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list of all seasons (1 -11)

- Advertisement -

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 winner is announced. Its none other than Arjun Bijlani won the title as Divyanka Tripathi was the runner up. But, prior to all of us in spite of everything get to understand the identify of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 winner, right here’s a glance again.

Let us glance again at the entire Khatron Ke Khiladi winners of all seasons. From Arjun Biklani to Sidharth Shukla listed here are the entire Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list below.

- Advertisement -

Check out Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list of all seasons (1 -11) below:

Arjun Bijlani was declared as the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 .

Karishma Tanna was declared as the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 .

Punit Pathak was declared as winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

Shantanu Maheshwari was declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7.

Aashish Chaudhary was declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6.

Rajneesh Duggal as declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 5.

Aarti Chhabria as declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4.

Shabir Ahluwalia as declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3.

Anushka Manchanda along with Gurmeet Rehal was declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 2.

Nethra Raghuraman as declared the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1.