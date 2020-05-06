Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil: Romantic Songs from the show which will recreate the love of Abeer and Meher

Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil is one of the most romantic shows on Indian Television.
Badtameez Dil is a story of a rockstar Abheer (Pearl V Puri) and his ex-wife Meher (Asmita Sood) who come face-to-face after 8 years of parting ways with each other.
The track used in the show “Mere Nishaan” became popular even before the show went on air. This is not the first show that has a rockstar concept in it, but it definitely has few unique aspects which will interest you for sure
The love-hate concept of the show makes it different from other shows. Abheer and Meher were friends at college time and fell in love with each other. The two even tied a knot with each other soon after.
Since the show revolves around a rockstar’s love life, you are bound to hear some lovely tracks. The title track of Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil itself gained a lot of attention.
We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil’ to feel the magic of love Abeer and Meher’s love story. Check out the songs below: