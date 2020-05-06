Advertisement
Home TV Feature

Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil: Romantic Songs from the show which will recreate the love of Abeer and Meher

We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil’ to feel the magic of love Abeer and Meher’s love story. Check out the songs below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Advertisement

Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil is one of the most romantic shows on Indian Television.

Badtameez Dil is a story of a rockstar Abheer (Pearl V Puri) and his ex-wife Meher (Asmita Sood) who come face-to-face after 8 years of parting ways with each other.

The track used in the show “Mere Nishaan” became popular even before the show went on air. This is not the first show that has a rockstar concept in it, but it definitely has few unique aspects which will interest you for sure

Advertisement

Also Read: Remix: Songs that will make you revisit your school and college Memories

The love-hate concept of the show makes it different from other shows. Abheer and Meher were friends at college time and fell in love with each other. The two even tied a knot with each other soon after.

Advertisement

Since the show revolves around a rockstar’s love life, you are bound to hear some lovely tracks. The title track of Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil itself gained a lot of attention.

We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil’ to feel the magic of love Abeer and Meher’s love story. Check out the songs below:

“Mere Nishaan”
“Naram Naram”
“Neend Udi Thi”
“Awargi”
“Yaadein Teri”
Advertisement
Previous articleNicole Kidman to produce adaptation of ‘A Good Marriage’
Next articleNasir movie review : When silence speaks in volumes
Advertisement

UPDATES

Song Lyrics of 16 MAHASATIYA by Swetha Gandhi

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
हम याद करे सति ब्राह्मी को सुंदरी और चंदनबाला राजुल द्रोपदी कौशल्या मृगावती सुलसा सीता शीयलपालन का था गहना विनय का पहना था कंगना श्रध्दा की माथे पर बिंदिया सयंम की ओढी थी चूनरीया
Read more

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Bloody Valentine’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Bloody Valentine by Machine Gun Kelly
Read more

‘American Horror Story’ season 10 shoot comes to a halt amid Covid-19 scare

News Glamsham Editorial -
Hollywood writer-filmmaker Ryan Murphy says the "weather-dependent" theme of season 10 of popular "American Horror Story" will change amid the changing reality of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Jacob Banks ‘Like You’ll Never See Me Again’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Like You'll Never See Me Again by Jacob Banks
Read more

COVID-19: Madonna refuses to coronavirus sickness rumours after testing positive

News Glamsham Editorial -
Pop superstar Madonna says she caught the novel coronavirus in France towards the end of her famous tour Madam Xtour, adding that she is currently not sick.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020