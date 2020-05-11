Poll Alert – Dill Mill Gayye VS Sanjivani: Which is your favourite medical drama?

Advertisement

When we talk about medical dramas in India, our favourite shows Dill Mill Gayye and Sanjivani comes to our mind. Medical dramas have been one of the most popular sub-genre of television for a long time now.

There’s just something about conventionally good-looking men and women, dressed in scrubs, defying odds and saving lives that is unexplainably riveting to watch.

As the whole world is facing the crisis for corona virus pandemic. We salute doctors and nurses who are doing their best to help the victims of COVID-19.

Our two favourite shows on medical drama Dill Mill Gayye VS Sanjivani. Vote for your favourite show below:

Dill Mill Gayye

It is said that sequels are not as successful as the original shows. Dill Mill Gayye proved this theory wrong. A sequel to Sanjeevani, the Star One show ran for a good three years from 2007 to 2010. With an all new cast and a new storyline, the medical drama was successful in capturing the imagination of the young audience.

Mohnish Behl was the only connecting link between the two shows. It starred Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Sukirti Kandpal, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Drashti Dhami among others.

‘Sanjivani’

Creator Siddharth Malhotra’s “Sanjivani” made a return to the small screen last year with mostly a fresh cast and a new story. The new version even took a leap. The story then focussed on how heart-broken Ishani, has given up on her dreams of becoming the best doctor and finding love.

The original version’s Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli were seen in some episodes, but the cast was led by Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna.