Romantic songs from the serial ‘Kahiin To Hoga’

We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Kahiin To Hoga’ which will make you nostalgic and you can recreate the love story of Sujal and Kashish.

By G Shweta
Kahiin To Hoga which aired on Star Plus between September 2003 and February 2007. The show was created by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms and starred Aamna Shariff, Rajeev Khandelwal and Gurpreet Singh.

The show is based on the novel Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. The show revolves around a story of five sisters who are brought up with middle-class values.

The eldest sister Kashish, falls for a rich industrialist named Sujal, unaware that he will be responsible for ruining her life.

‘Kahiin To Hoga’ was one of the highly-rated shows that went on air in the history of Indian television on Star Plus. Sujal (Rajeev Khandelwal) and Kashish’s (Aamna Sharif) love-hate saga is etched in the minds of every TV fan even now.

 On the work front, currently, Aamna is gaining success as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay and Rajeev Khandelwal was last seen in ‘Ateet’ a Zee5 original film.

We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Kahiin To Hoga’ which will make you nostalgic and you can recreate the love story of Sujal and Kashish. Check out the songs below:

