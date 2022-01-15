Imagine Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and other Bigg Boss celebs in Korean Drama

- Advertisement -

Are you a Kdrama fan? If yes then this article is for you. Ok yeoleobun (everyone) lets imagine our faovite celebs in Korean Drama. While Korean entertainment has had a loyal following in Northeast India for about a decade, the rest of India woke up to it last year.

We love their soppy soaps and gentle romances, their thrillers and intense cinema, their music and increasingly even their food. The ‘K’ life is making our lives easier and beautiful in these tough times.

Here are some celebs from Shamita Shetty to Shehnaaz Gill would look great in these famous Korean Dramas. Check out your favorite celebs and Korean Dramas below:

Vincenzo – At the age of eight, Park Joo-hyung (Song Joong-ki) was adopted by an Italian family. He later joins the mafia and is adopted by Don Fabio, head of the Cassano Family. Renamed “Vincenzo Cassano” he becomes a lawyer, a consigliere for the mafia, and Don Fabio’s right-hand man. Song Joong-ki’s stylish and strong personality as mafia lawyer is beyond level.

Pratik Sehajpal would make a good-looking handsome mafia lawyer with his strong personality.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay portrays the unusual love story between the seemingly stoic, de-sensitized Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), who works as a community health worker in OK Psychiatric Hospital, and the lawless, anarchistic Ko Moon Yeong (Seo Ye Ji), who is a famous children book’s author

Shehnaaz Gill would make a cute and yet strong personality of the actress.

Devil Judge – Set in a dystopic Korea, society is controlled by a group of elites that treat the country like a game wherein they hold all the power, and control the ordinary citizens. A merciless judge at the center of it all punishes wrongdoing in a court that operates like a reality TV show.

Rahul Vaidya would make a great judge as his stint in Bigg Boss 14 and strong opinions were loved by audience.

Strong Girl Bong-soon -Do Bong-soon is a woman born with superhuman strength that comes from the long line of women possessing itb when Ahn Min Hyuk, the CEO of ainsoft, a gaming company witnesses her strength he hires her as his personal bodyguard. … Her strength is hereditary and passed along only to the women in her family.

Shamita Shetty already is an strong super woman. Her strength and strong game in Bigg Boss 15 is loved by the audience.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim – Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon) is the vice-chairman of a major corporation. His world is shaken when, one day, his highly-capable secretary, Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young), announces that she will resign from her position after working for Lee Young-joon for nine years.

Hina Khan would look perfect in the role of a secretary she has good looks, smart, intelligent and strong personality.

Descendants of the Sun – A love story develops between Captain Yoo Shi Jin, from South Korean Special Forces and Doctor Kang Mo Yeon, who works as a Surgeon at Haesung Hospital in Seoul. They will find themselves in the middle of great events and deadly dangers, both in their Motherland and in the fictitious, war-torn country of Urk.

Surbhi Chandna already played the role of a doctor and slayed in the role. She will look perfect in this role.

Goblin is a fantasy romance about a modern day goblin (Gong Yoo) who seeks to end his cursed immortal life and needs a human bride (Kim Go Eun) to do so. His life then becomes intertwined with a grim reaper (Lee Dong Wook) who is unable to remember his past. Goog Yoo and Lee Dong Wook bromance was loved by the audience.

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz’s bromance is the talk of the town in Bigg Boss 15. Fans always shipping them together and they call them as UmRan.

Hotel Del Luna – Jang Man-Wol (IU) is the CEO of Hotel del Luna. The hotel is situated in downtown in Seoul and has a very old appearance. She made a big error many years ago and, because of this, she has been stuck at Hotel del Luna. She is beautiful, but she is fickle, suspicious and greedy.

Rashami Desai would look great in this role as she is a strong woman already. Her opinions, strength and confidence in the tasks in Bigg Boss 15 is loved by the audience. She is also most loved wild card entrant in BB15.