ADVERTISEMENT
TV Feature

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and others extend wishes to fans on Republic Day

On the special occasion, many TV celebs took to social media and poured wishes for their fans with patriotic pictures and messages.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and other TV
Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and other TV
ADVERTISEMENT
On the occasion of 72nd republic day, several television celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to fans on Republic Day.
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMicrosoft logs 17% revenue growth riding on cloud business
Next articleAly Goni gives a tough fight to the opposite team in ‘College Rivalry’ task
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla who can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown
Read more
News

Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his webseries Jeet Ki Zid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aly Goni’s first webseries Jeet Ki Zid is out and is getting some great feedback.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai looks glam in blush pink high slit dress

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “♟let’s play 👸🏻”. She is seen wearing blush pink outfit paired with a jacket and a high slit skirt.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021