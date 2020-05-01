WP_Header
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable moments will surely melt your hearts

If you are missing SidNaaz here are some of the cute moments which will surely melt your hearts. Check out videos of SidNaaz below:

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable moments will surely melt your hearts 1
By G Shweta
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Sidnaaz
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Sidnaaz
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one the cutest couples of Television right now.

Recently the duo appeared in a music video and created history by breaking all records on the internet.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla ‘exempted’ from cooking at home

The two were applauded for their chemistry and everyone who has watched the video wanted to fall in love.

Also Read: Few facts about Sidharth Shukla

Recently fans of the two flooded the social media while trending #SidNaazOurSoul after Ekta Kapoor announced that she is looking for a new and fresh pair for her most-watched web series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill join TV stars in Bigg Boss-style video to encourage lockdown

If you are missing SidNaaz here are some of the cute moments which will surely melt your hearts.Check out videos of SidNaaz below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_onYa3jeWb/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_op6-xFy9V/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nI1cRhVz_/
