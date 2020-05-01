Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable moments will surely melt your hearts

WP_ArticleTop

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one the cutest couples of Television right now.

Recently the duo appeared in a music video and created history by breaking all records on the internet.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla ‘exempted’ from cooking at home

WP_ArticleInline_1

The two were applauded for their chemistry and everyone who has watched the video wanted to fall in love.

Also Read: Few facts about Sidharth Shukla

WP_ArticleInline_2

Recently fans of the two flooded the social media while trending #SidNaazOurSoul after Ekta Kapoor announced that she is looking for a new and fresh pair for her most-watched web series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill join TV stars in Bigg Boss-style video to encourage lockdown

WP_ArticleInline_3

If you are missing SidNaaz here are some of the cute moments which will surely melt your hearts.Check out videos of SidNaaz below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_onYa3jeWb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_op6-xFy9V/

Yea promo mast tha 🤓🤓❤️ #SidNaaz https://t.co/knsOkznhSz — Chandini 🤓(Proud to be a Sidnaazian) (@kasam_lge_tujhe) May 1, 2020

Nobody.

Absolutely Nobody.

Sana: kisses Sid's shoulder.

Sid: ye pass karna hai? 😂🤣

I wish Sana haan bolti.. So we can see that how Sid pass the kiss to paras. 😅😅😅😅#SidNaaz#SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/n43MY2Mfgi — 🖤 (@handlewithpyaar) May 1, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nI1cRhVz_/