Watch Sayantani Ghosh let her hair down with the ‘Bansal’ kids

Adv.

Sayantani Ghosh, an Indian television actress best known for her roles in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Naagin Barrister Babu. She was a contestant on the 2012 reality series Bigg Boss 6 and worked in Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. She is currently playing the role of Daljeet Bagga in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main since 2020.

She plays Daljeet Kaur Bagga, a Senior Manager of Jaipur Bank and is Rajeev’s boss and wife, mother of Balwinder and Twinkle. Her husband Ravinder has died in a car accident along with Janhvi which Daljeet doesn’t know. Although she doesn’t realize it, she is slowly falling in love with Rajeev and she can do anything to protect him because of everything he has done for her and her children.

For all those who follow her current show and her controlled character in Tera Yaar Hoon Main know that she does not have the best of relationship with Rajeev’s children. But here is a surprise. Checkout the below videos and you would be surprised the fun that Sayantani Ghosh indulges in with the children of the show, off-the-show.