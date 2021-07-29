2 phone song out now: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s cute nok-jhok wala chemistry in this lovely track

Adv.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are back with their third music video, and this time, it is Neha Kakkar’s song titled 2 Phone. The teaser of the song has released and fans cannot stop rooting for #JasLy.

The full song released today and we see Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin portraying a beautiful love story. Both Aly and Jasmin’s adorable expressions leave us excited for the whole song.

The song is lovely peppy track and everyone will enjoy it. The outfits and their desi look totally look adorable. Their killer expressions melt our hearts. The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar.

Jasmin and Aly’s love brewed when the two were in Bigg Boss 14 house. Since then, the two have become inseparable, inside as well outside the house. As they made their relationship official, fans were waiting to hear their wedding news.

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s 2 phone song below: