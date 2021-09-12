5 attention-grabbing moments from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) With the cast of ‘Thalaivii’ – Kangana Ranaut, director A.L. Vijay, and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh, followed by Govinda along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has a lot of fun and interesting conversations lined up.

A monkey stole the thunder from Govinda and Chunkey Pandey

- Advertisement -

Kapil Sharma asks Govinda about his co-star, the monkey in his 1993 film ‘Aankhen’ in which he starred alongside Chunkey Pandey. Govinda shared some hilarious anecdotes about sharing screen space with the monkey and how Chunkey Pandey refused to even touch the monkey.

Tina is a daddy’s girl

- Advertisement -

Kapil Sharma asked Govinda’s daughter Tina who she would confide in between her parents if she found herself a prospective groom. She was quick to answer that it would be her father because he is “chilled out”.

Govinda applauds Sudesh Lehri

- Advertisement -

Praises of Sudesh Lehri’s talent have been sung before. This time Govinda too fell in love with Sudesh Lehri’s performance prowess. Talking about Sudesh Lehri’s brilliance, the star said that one day he will be hosting his own show across the country.

Govinda’s son surprises him on the sets

Govinda was the special guest of the evening on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He came with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja but unbeknownst to him, his son Yashvardhan was sitting in the audience and surprised his father on set.

What! Kangana said “I Like you” to comedian Chandan

During a fun and candid conversation, Chandan reveals that he loves the actress a lot and he requested her to say “I love you to him”. On immense requests from Chandu, Kangana responded, “Ok I like you, and now get up”. After this Chandu’s answer will surely tickle your funny bone.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kr