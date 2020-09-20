Home TV News

Aamna Sharif on building relationships with co-actors

By Glamsham Editorial
It seems actress Aamna Sharif has found a great friend in her co-star Parth Samthaan.

On Sunday, Aamna took to Instagram and posted pictures with other actors, including Parth and Karishma Tanna.

“Characters we play are temporary but relationships we make are permanent. Love them,” Aamna captioned the post.

Aamna’s husband Amit Kapoor and actor Uday Tikekar are also seen exchanging smiles with Aamna in the images.

On the work front, Aamna is a part of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2”, which will soon go off air. She played the role of an iconic character Komolika.

The show also features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey.

As the show is coming to an end, Sahil got emotional and recently posted a farewell note on Instagram.

“Not sure when we’ll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun,”Sahil wrote. –IANS/sim/sdr/

